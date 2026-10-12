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Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 27 0120 - RIKV 27 0721


Date: 2026-10-12 07:31:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 27 0120 RIKV 27 0721
Settlement Date 10/14/2026 10/14/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,300 12,200
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.830 / 8.148 94.060 / 8.119
Total Number of Bids Received 13 21
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 22,900 27,450
Total Number of Successful Bids 7 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 7 11
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.830 / 8.148 94.060 / 8.119
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.869 / 7.999 94.177 / 7.950
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.830 / 8.148 94.060 / 8.119
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.832 / 8.141 94.105 / 8.054
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.869 / 7.999 94.177 / 7.950
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.798 / 8.271 93.957 / 8.269
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.827 / 8.160 94.047 / 8.138
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.32 2.25

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111794547



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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