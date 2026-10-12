Paneratech To Showcase The Future Of Intelligent Furnace Management At Glasstec 2026

PaneraTech will discuss the role of AI in the next stage of furnace management. As experienced professionals retire and plants generate more data, manufacturers need ways to preserve knowledge and make sound decisions across people, shifts and sites.

Yakup Bayram, CEO of PaneraTech

The company will show how trusted furnace intelligence, human expertise and AI can support better decisions across the furnace lifecycle

- Yakup Bayram, CEO of PaneraTechDÜSSELDORF, GERMANY, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PaneraTech will bring its vision for intelligent furnace management to glasstec 2026, taking place October 20–23 in Düsseldorf, Germany.Glass manufacturers can collect more furnace information than ever before, yet some of their most consequential questions remain difficult to answer: Where is deterioration accelerating? What is driving it? Which intervention matters most? How long can an asset operate reliably before a planned repair or rebuild?CEO Yakup Bayram shares, "We will show what becomes possible when manufacturers understand the furnace as one connected system. Refractory condition, energy performance, production, maintenance and day-to-day operations all influence one another. Better decisions depend on seeing those relationships, interpreting them correctly and acting on them consistently."PaneraTech's sensing, inspection and monitoring technologies help create a trusted picture of furnace condition and performance. Its engineering specialists work with customer teams to interpret that intelligence and turn it into operating, maintenance and capital decisions. Digital Furnace Management programs provide a structure for carrying those decisions through to action and tracking the results.“The future of furnace management depends on connecting what we can measure with what experienced people know and what plant teams do next,” said Yakup Bayram, CEO of PaneraTech.“Trusted data gives us a clearer view of the furnace. Engineering expertise puts that information in context. When those insights become consistent action, manufacturers can manage risk, improve performance and make better decisions over the life of the asset.”From Furnace Data to Operational ActionAt glasstec, PaneraTech will demonstrate how its approach moves from furnace data to trusted intelligence, expert insight and operational action.Technologies including SmartMelter, SmartAudit, Polarisand XSightreveal different aspects of furnace condition and performance. Together with engineering analysis and operational context, they help teams understand how an asset is changing, where attention is needed and how decisions in one area may affect the furnace as a whole.That connected view matters throughout a furnace campaign. Small differences in operating and maintenance decisions can accumulate over time, affecting energy use, production, refractory wear, operating costs and the timing of major capital work. PaneraTech's Digital Furnace Management approach helps manufacturers bring those decisions into a more consistent process.Human Expertise, Amplified by AIPaneraTech will also discuss the role of AI in the next stage of furnace management. As experienced professionals retire and plants generate more data, manufacturers need ways to preserve knowledge and make sound decisions across people, shifts and sites.PaneraTech sees AI as an extension of trusted furnace intelligence and human expertise. Applied with reliable data and a clear understanding of plant operations, it can help teams identify patterns, bring relevant knowledge into view and support more consistent decision-making. Successful adoption also requires processes that people trust and use in their daily work.“Technology alone does not transform an operation,” Bayram said.“The value comes from combining reliable information with the judgment of experienced people, then making sure the right actions happen. AI can help make that expertise more accessible and scalable, but it has to be grounded in the realities of the furnace and the people managing it.”Industry experts and visitors can meet PaneraTech's team to discuss furnace condition, asset protection, operational performance, Digital Furnace Management and the practical application of AI in glass manufacturing.

Andrea Khoury

Khoury Public Relations and Media Group

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PaneraTech to Showcase the Future of Intelligent Furnace Management at glasstec 2026 News Provided By Khoury PR October 12, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



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