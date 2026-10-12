Neuhof School Band Wins Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 Grand Finale, Celebrating India's Young Music Talent

BENGALURU, INDIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yamaha Music India successfully concluded the Grand Finale of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 – The Battle of Bands, powered by Trinity College London, at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru. Bringing together young bands from across India, the event celebrated creativity, collaboration and live performance, while providing young musicians with an opportunity to express themselves and showcase their music.

After an exciting evening of performances, Neuhof School Band from Neuhof English Medium School, Mizoram was crowned the winner of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026. CS Howlers from CS Academy, Tamil Nadu was named First Runner-up, while The Apricity from Shri, Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School, West Bengal was named Second Runner-up.

The Grand Finale featured performances by finalist bands, alongside special performances by students from KM Music Conservatory, The Sunshine Orchestra and Yamaha Artists. The young musicians also had the opportunity to perform in the presence of A.R. Rahman, Brand Ambassador of Yamaha Music India, making the event a memorable milestone in their musical journey.

A.R. Rahman, Brand Ambassador, Yamaha Music India, said, "Music gives young people a space to express, and platforms like Teens Rock give that expression a stage. It was wonderful to see these talented bands come together, perform with passion and bring their unique identities into their music. I congratulate all the finalists and hope this experience inspires them to continue learning, creating and developing their own musical voices. Initiatives like Teens Rock play an important role in encouraging more young people to experience the power of music and performance."

The Grand Finale marked the culmination of a nationwide journey that attracted more than 680 registrations and over 270 video submissions from young bands across India. Following a rigorous, multi-stage selection process involving multiple rounds of online and offline auditions, including the semifinals held at 13 Yamaha Music Square across the country, six bands earned their places in the Grand Finale, with five qualifying as zonal winners and one securing a place through public voting.

Performances were evaluated by a jury comprising Yamaha Artists Mr. Ranjit Barot, Mr. Gulraj Singh and Mr. Rhythm Shaw, alongside Mr. Stuart Briner, Director of Music and Performing Arts, Trinity College London. The jury assessed participating bands on musicality, creativity, stage presence and overall performance quality.

Beyond the competition, Yamaha Teens Rock aims to support young musicians in their musical development by creating opportunities to learn, collaborate and perform. Through these experiences, the initiative seeks to encourage greater youth participation in music and contribute to a stronger foundation for band culture in India.

Mr. Kennei Sakai, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India, said,“At Yamaha, we believe music can bring people together, build confidence and inspire creativity. Teens Rock was created not simply as a competition, but as a platform that encourages young people across India to experience the joy of making music together, expressing themselves freely and performing with confidence.”

“Together with our partners, including Trinity College London, we remain committed to expanding access to music learning and performance experiences. Our long-term vision is to develop Teens Rock into one of India's leading youth band events, inspiring more young people to engage with music and contributing to the growth of India's music culture,” Mr. Sakai added.

Mr. Sachin Das, India Head, Trinity College London, said, "Teens Rock provides a valuable bridge between music learning and live performance. It offers young musicians an opportunity to build confidence, collaborate with their peers and experience the excitement of sharing their music with a live audience. We are delighted to partner with Yamaha Music India in creating an initiative that celebrates not only musical ability, but also creativity, teamwork and self-expression. Congratulations to all the participants and winners who made this year's journey truly memorable."

Through this partnership, Yamaha Music India and Trinity College London aim to connect music education with meaningful performance opportunities, helping young musicians develop their skills and confidence while contributing to the continued growth of India's music culture.



Yashaswi Singh

Yashaswi Singh

+91 9120033175

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Neuhof School Band Wins Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 Grand Finale, Celebrating India's Young Music Talent News Provided By VMPL October 12, 2026, 11:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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