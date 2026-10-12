AMMP Launches Ray, Its First AI Coworker For Renewable Energy Asset Managers

Meet Ray, AMMP's AI coworker for renewable energy asset managers

AMMP shifts strategy to AI coworkers that work alongside renewable energy teams in Microsoft Teams, Slack and AMMP OS

- Svet Bajlekov, CEO & Co-Founder, AMMP

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMMP, the data platform behind more than 10,000 renewable energy sites, has announced a new company strategy built around AI coworkers for asset management. Its first coworker, Ray, joins asset management teams in the tools they already use. Ray spots problems early, explains what is happening, and drafts the reports, claims and decisions that follow.

The problem

Renewable portfolios are growing faster than the teams that manage them. One asset manager may now oversee hundreds of solar, wind and battery sites across several continents, contracts and data systems.

Most of the work is still manual. Teams check performance against the financial model, chase recurring alarms, review O&M contracts for breaches and build investor reports by hand. Monitoring tools show the data. They do not do the work that comes next.

A new model for getting work done: AI coworkers for energy teams

AMMP is moving from monitoring platform to AI partner for renewable energy asset management. The strategy rests on three commitments:

AI coworkers that join the team. Each coworker takes on a defined area of work and does it alongside people, not instead of them. Ray is the first.

Secure data access for people and agents. Coworkers work on the same trusted, ISO 27001-certified data platform that AMMP already runs for more than 10,000 sites.

Helping teams adopt AI together. AMMP works with customers to define how AI can supercharge their work, so the whole team benefits together.

Meet Ray

Ray works in Slack, Microsoft Teams and AMMP OS across solar, wind and battery portfolios. He doesn't wait to be asked. He flags issues, brings in the right people and gets jobs done.

Performance against the financial model. Ray tracks each site against its budget, finds underperformance early and explains the cause.

Maintenance priorities. Ray turns recurring alarms into a ranked list of what to fix first.

O&M contract compliance. Ray checks availability and response times against contract terms and drafts resulting claims.

Investor reporting. Ray drafts investor reports from live portfolio data.

Ray is a team player. Several colleagues can work with him in one shared thread. He pulls in the people who need to weigh in, asks for their view, and keeps the work moving until it's done.

Ray learns on the job: he picks up how your team likes to get things done (who looks after which sites, how you prioritise, what report format each stakeholder needs) and fits right in.

"The energy transition needs asset management teams to do more with what they already have. Our job is to put AI to work for them, safely and on data they trust. Ray is the first step: a coworker who joins the team and takes on real work from day one." - Svet Bajlekov, CEO & Co-Founder, AMMP

"We built Ray to act like a good colleague. He's proactive, he knows the portfolio, and he brings the right people into the conversation. Asset managers stay in charge. Ray makes sure nothing slips." - Hendrik Broering, CPO & Co-Founder, AMMP

Availability

Ray is available now in Slack, Microsoft Teams and AMMP OS. To bring Ray onto your team, visit ammp or contact....

About AMMP

AMMP Technologies B.V. is the data and AI platform for renewable energy asset management. More than 10,000 solar, wind and battery sites rely on AMMP for monitoring, performance analysis and reporting. Learn more at ammp.

Andreas Lehner

AMMP Technologies

...

Meet Ray, AMMP's AI coworker for renewable energy asset managers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMMP Launches Ray, Its First AI Coworker for Renewable Energy Asset Managers News Provided By AMMP Technologies October 12, 2026, 11:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.