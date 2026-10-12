INALSA Launches Complete Sliding Care, India's First 2-In-1 Standing Garment Steamer And Iron
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 12th October, 2026: INALSA, one of India's leading small appliance brands and part of Spain's Taurus Group, today announced the launch of Complete Sliding Care, India's first 2-in-1 standing garment steamer and iron. Built for homes that want a professional finish without switching between appliances, it pairs a dedicated steam pump with a digital display on the handle, making it the only standing garment steamer in India to offer 7 heating levels and 3 steam levels at the touch of a button.
Finished in Matte Black, the INALSA Complete Sliding Care carries an MRP of ₹21,999 and is available at an introductory offer price of ₹13,999, backed by a 2-Year Complete Product Warranty. The box includes the main unit with a detachable water tank and height adjustable double poles, the base, an ironing board with protective cover, an iron holding bracket and an iron protective cover. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart and at leading retail stores across India.
Most standing steamers rely on gravity to feed water from the tank to the boiler, which leads to weak bursts, spitting and pauses in the middle of a garment. Complete Sliding Care uses a dedicated pump that actively pushes water to its 2500W boiler, delivering steady steam for as long as the session needs. It is ready to use in 40 seconds, and the 1.2 litre translucent, detachable water tank makes refilling and cleaning easy. Anti-drip protection, a pressure release safety valve and automatic shut-off keep everyday use safe.
The real difference shows in the finish. A regular steamer relaxes wrinkles but cannot give a shirt collar or a trouser crease a sharp edge, while a dry iron struggles with delicate and embellished fabrics. Complete Sliding Care does both. Users can steam a silk saree or a blazer hanging vertically, then lay the board flat and use the extra-large ironing plate to press collars, cuffs and pleats to a crisp finish.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Jitendra Chauhan, CEO of INALSA, said, "Indian wardrobes have changed. The same household now owns office shirts, linen kurtas, silk sarees and heavy denim, and no single iron or steamer has handled all of them well. People either buy two appliances or settle for an average finish. With Complete Sliding Care, we wanted to solve that in one product. The pump gives you steam that does not stop halfway through a garment, and the digital display on the handle lets you choose the exact temperature for the fabric in your hand instead of guessing on a dial. It is the most complete garment care product we have built, and we are proud to bring it to Indian homes."
Control sits right at the user's fingertips. The digital display on the handle offers 7 heating levels for ironing, from 80°C for delicate silks up to 200°C for heavy linens, along with separate Low, Medium and High steam settings, so each fabric gets the right heat and moisture. The ironing board tilts to 45°, 90° and 180°, moving from an angled position for steaming to a flat surface for pressing, while the telescopic double poles offer 4 height levels to suit different users. A 90° rotatable handle lets users change their grip comfortably as they move across different areas of a garment.
About INALSA Home Appliances
Established in the mid-1960s, INALSA is one of India's leading kitchen and home appliance brands and is now part of the global Taurus Group, bringing with it a strong European legacy of design and engineering excellence. With over six decades of experience, INALSA combines international expertise with a deep understanding of the Indian consumer. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, from kitchen appliances to home care solutions, designed for dependable performance and everyday use in modern Indian homes.
Finished in Matte Black, the INALSA Complete Sliding Care carries an MRP of ₹21,999 and is available at an introductory offer price of ₹13,999, backed by a 2-Year Complete Product Warranty. The box includes the main unit with a detachable water tank and height adjustable double poles, the base, an ironing board with protective cover, an iron holding bracket and an iron protective cover. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart and at leading retail stores across India.
Most standing steamers rely on gravity to feed water from the tank to the boiler, which leads to weak bursts, spitting and pauses in the middle of a garment. Complete Sliding Care uses a dedicated pump that actively pushes water to its 2500W boiler, delivering steady steam for as long as the session needs. It is ready to use in 40 seconds, and the 1.2 litre translucent, detachable water tank makes refilling and cleaning easy. Anti-drip protection, a pressure release safety valve and automatic shut-off keep everyday use safe.
The real difference shows in the finish. A regular steamer relaxes wrinkles but cannot give a shirt collar or a trouser crease a sharp edge, while a dry iron struggles with delicate and embellished fabrics. Complete Sliding Care does both. Users can steam a silk saree or a blazer hanging vertically, then lay the board flat and use the extra-large ironing plate to press collars, cuffs and pleats to a crisp finish.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Jitendra Chauhan, CEO of INALSA, said, "Indian wardrobes have changed. The same household now owns office shirts, linen kurtas, silk sarees and heavy denim, and no single iron or steamer has handled all of them well. People either buy two appliances or settle for an average finish. With Complete Sliding Care, we wanted to solve that in one product. The pump gives you steam that does not stop halfway through a garment, and the digital display on the handle lets you choose the exact temperature for the fabric in your hand instead of guessing on a dial. It is the most complete garment care product we have built, and we are proud to bring it to Indian homes."
Control sits right at the user's fingertips. The digital display on the handle offers 7 heating levels for ironing, from 80°C for delicate silks up to 200°C for heavy linens, along with separate Low, Medium and High steam settings, so each fabric gets the right heat and moisture. The ironing board tilts to 45°, 90° and 180°, moving from an angled position for steaming to a flat surface for pressing, while the telescopic double poles offer 4 height levels to suit different users. A 90° rotatable handle lets users change their grip comfortably as they move across different areas of a garment.
About INALSA Home Appliances
Established in the mid-1960s, INALSA is one of India's leading kitchen and home appliance brands and is now part of the global Taurus Group, bringing with it a strong European legacy of design and engineering excellence. With over six decades of experience, INALSA combines international expertise with a deep understanding of the Indian consumer. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, from kitchen appliances to home care solutions, designed for dependable performance and everyday use in modern Indian homes.
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