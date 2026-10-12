Holobox911 Receives Gold Recognition At Infini-T Awards As Holographic Technology Expands Workplace Learning Possibilities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – HoloBox911, a brand of AXRverse Global Private Limited, received Gold recognition at the People Matters Infini-T Awards 2026. The award ceremony was held on August 7, 2026, during TechHR India at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The recognition relates to innovation in the future of work and learning.
The company focuses on glasses-free 3D holographic display technology designed to present visual content in an immersive format. Such displays can offer an alternative way to communicate complex ideas, showcase products and support visual presentations in professional environments.
Potential enterprise applications include workplace learning, corporate presentations, product demonstrations and business communication. In these settings, three-dimensional visual content may help audiences explore information from different perspectives. The usefulness of the technology depends on the specific application, content design and requirements of the organization using it.
The award recognition was associated with Talent Fourth Generation (TFG). The achievement places attention on the role emerging display technologies may play as organizations explore new approaches to workplace engagement, learning and communication.
Businesses increasingly use digital tools to present information to employees, customers and other professional audiences. Immersive visual formats provide another option for demonstrations and presentations where spatial detail is relevant. Holographic displays may be considered for environments in which visual storytelling and product visualization are important.
Through its HoloBox911 brand, AXRverse Global Private Limited is exploring applications of holographic display technology for enterprise settings. The company's broader technology focus includes Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality (XR) and 3D experiences. Its work reflects an interest in bringing emerging technologies into practical business and communication scenarios.
The Infini-T Awards recognition marks a milestone for the brand as it continues to develop its presence in the immersive technology space. Further adoption of holographic solutions will depend on organizations' needs, implementation requirements and the value delivered in specific use cases.
About AXRverse Global Private Limited
AXRverse Global Private Limited is a technology-driven company focused on developing innovative solutions across holographic technology, Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality (XR) and 3D experiences. Through its HoloBox911 brand, the company explores immersive display solutions for business communication, presentations, product demonstrations and workplace learning. Its focus is on investigating practical applications of emerging technologies for professional and enterprise environments.
For Media Inquiries –
Pankaj Kumar: Founding Team Member, Head of Experience Center
Telephone: +91 84479 20977
Website:
The company focuses on glasses-free 3D holographic display technology designed to present visual content in an immersive format. Such displays can offer an alternative way to communicate complex ideas, showcase products and support visual presentations in professional environments.
Potential enterprise applications include workplace learning, corporate presentations, product demonstrations and business communication. In these settings, three-dimensional visual content may help audiences explore information from different perspectives. The usefulness of the technology depends on the specific application, content design and requirements of the organization using it.
The award recognition was associated with Talent Fourth Generation (TFG). The achievement places attention on the role emerging display technologies may play as organizations explore new approaches to workplace engagement, learning and communication.
Businesses increasingly use digital tools to present information to employees, customers and other professional audiences. Immersive visual formats provide another option for demonstrations and presentations where spatial detail is relevant. Holographic displays may be considered for environments in which visual storytelling and product visualization are important.
Through its HoloBox911 brand, AXRverse Global Private Limited is exploring applications of holographic display technology for enterprise settings. The company's broader technology focus includes Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality (XR) and 3D experiences. Its work reflects an interest in bringing emerging technologies into practical business and communication scenarios.
The Infini-T Awards recognition marks a milestone for the brand as it continues to develop its presence in the immersive technology space. Further adoption of holographic solutions will depend on organizations' needs, implementation requirements and the value delivered in specific use cases.
About AXRverse Global Private Limited
AXRverse Global Private Limited is a technology-driven company focused on developing innovative solutions across holographic technology, Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality (XR) and 3D experiences. Through its HoloBox911 brand, the company explores immersive display solutions for business communication, presentations, product demonstrations and workplace learning. Its focus is on investigating practical applications of emerging technologies for professional and enterprise environments.
For Media Inquiries –
Pankaj Kumar: Founding Team Member, Head of Experience Center
Telephone: +91 84479 20977
Website:
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