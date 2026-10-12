RENEWSEC 2026 To Convene Renewable Energy And OT Cybersecurity Leaders In New Delhi On 2627 October
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 12 October 2026 - CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd. will organise RENEWSEC 2026 – India's Premier Conference on OT Cybersecurity for Renewable Energy & Critical Energy Infrastructure, on 26–27 October 2026 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
The second edition of RENEWSEC will bring together professionals from renewable energy companies, power utilities, cybersecurity, industrial automation, technology providers and critical infrastructure organisations to address emerging cyber risks and explore practical approaches to strengthening the security and resilience of India's evolving energy ecosystem.
Held under the theme“Securing Renewable MWs: From Inverter to Investor,” the conference will focus on the growing importance of cybersecurity as renewable energy infrastructure becomes increasingly digitalised and interconnected.
Addressing the Growing Need for Renewable Energy Cybersecurity
As India expands its renewable energy capacity and modernises its power infrastructure, protecting digitally connected energy assets against evolving cyber threats has become a critical operational priority.
Solar and wind power facilities, battery energy storage systems, smart grids and industrial control environments increasingly rely on connected technologies for monitoring, automation and operational management. These developments create new security challenges involving system availability, operational continuity, data integrity and the protection of critical infrastructure.
RENEWSEC 2026 will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging threats and examine cybersecurity strategies for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) across the renewable energy ecosystem.
Key Focus Areas
The two-day conference will address a range of topics relevant to the energy and cybersecurity sectors, including:
OT/ICS cybersecurity and industrial network protection
SCADA security and industrial control systems
Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber threat intelligence and emerging threats
Smart grids and connected energy infrastructure
Cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection
Cybersecurity for solar, wind and other renewable energy assets
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and digital energy security
Risk management, threat detection and incident response
Security best practices for operational continuity and energy infrastructure
Bringing Industry Stakeholders Together
RENEWSEC 2026 is expected to bring together more than 250 attendees and representatives from over 20 energy companies, subject to final participation.
The conference will provide opportunities for industry professionals, technology providers, cybersecurity solution vendors and service organisations to exchange insights, explore emerging technologies, build professional relationships and identify potential areas for collaboration.
The accompanying exhibition will enable participating organisations to showcase their cybersecurity solutions, technologies and services to professionals working across renewable energy, power utilities, industrial automation and critical infrastructure.
Distinguished Guests and Industry Participation
Shri Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, Government of India, has confirmed his participation as Guest of Honour at RENEWSEC 2026.
The conference will feature industry speakers and subject-matter experts who will share their perspectives on OT cybersecurity, renewable energy security, emerging technologies and strategies for strengthening cyber resilience across critical energy infrastructure.
Invitation to Industry Professionals and Organisations
CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd. invites professionals and organisations working in OT/ICS cybersecurity, IT security, digital transformation, renewable energy, power and utilities, industrial automation and critical infrastructure to participate in RENEWSEC 2026.
Delegate registration is open until 20th October 2026, subject to availability. Interested professionals are encouraged to register in advance.
Registration:
Event website:
About CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd.
CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd. is an event-organising company that develops and manages industry-focused conferences, summits and exhibitions. Through its events, the company brings together professionals, organisations, technology providers and industry stakeholders to encourage knowledge sharing, networking and business collaboration.
The second edition of RENEWSEC will bring together professionals from renewable energy companies, power utilities, cybersecurity, industrial automation, technology providers and critical infrastructure organisations to address emerging cyber risks and explore practical approaches to strengthening the security and resilience of India's evolving energy ecosystem.
Held under the theme“Securing Renewable MWs: From Inverter to Investor,” the conference will focus on the growing importance of cybersecurity as renewable energy infrastructure becomes increasingly digitalised and interconnected.
Addressing the Growing Need for Renewable Energy Cybersecurity
As India expands its renewable energy capacity and modernises its power infrastructure, protecting digitally connected energy assets against evolving cyber threats has become a critical operational priority.
Solar and wind power facilities, battery energy storage systems, smart grids and industrial control environments increasingly rely on connected technologies for monitoring, automation and operational management. These developments create new security challenges involving system availability, operational continuity, data integrity and the protection of critical infrastructure.
RENEWSEC 2026 will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging threats and examine cybersecurity strategies for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) across the renewable energy ecosystem.
Key Focus Areas
The two-day conference will address a range of topics relevant to the energy and cybersecurity sectors, including:
OT/ICS cybersecurity and industrial network protection
SCADA security and industrial control systems
Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber threat intelligence and emerging threats
Smart grids and connected energy infrastructure
Cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection
Cybersecurity for solar, wind and other renewable energy assets
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and digital energy security
Risk management, threat detection and incident response
Security best practices for operational continuity and energy infrastructure
Bringing Industry Stakeholders Together
RENEWSEC 2026 is expected to bring together more than 250 attendees and representatives from over 20 energy companies, subject to final participation.
The conference will provide opportunities for industry professionals, technology providers, cybersecurity solution vendors and service organisations to exchange insights, explore emerging technologies, build professional relationships and identify potential areas for collaboration.
The accompanying exhibition will enable participating organisations to showcase their cybersecurity solutions, technologies and services to professionals working across renewable energy, power utilities, industrial automation and critical infrastructure.
Distinguished Guests and Industry Participation
Shri Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, Government of India, has confirmed his participation as Guest of Honour at RENEWSEC 2026.
The conference will feature industry speakers and subject-matter experts who will share their perspectives on OT cybersecurity, renewable energy security, emerging technologies and strategies for strengthening cyber resilience across critical energy infrastructure.
Invitation to Industry Professionals and Organisations
CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd. invites professionals and organisations working in OT/ICS cybersecurity, IT security, digital transformation, renewable energy, power and utilities, industrial automation and critical infrastructure to participate in RENEWSEC 2026.
Delegate registration is open until 20th October 2026, subject to availability. Interested professionals are encouraged to register in advance.
Registration:
Event website:
About CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd.
CONFEX Exhibition & Conference Pvt. Ltd. is an event-organising company that develops and manages industry-focused conferences, summits and exhibitions. Through its events, the company brings together professionals, organisations, technology providers and industry stakeholders to encourage knowledge sharing, networking and business collaboration.
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