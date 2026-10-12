Matrix Comsec Receives CII Award For Excellence In Research & Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, October 12, 2026: Matrix Comsec, a leading provider of integrated, enterprise-grade physical security solutions, has received the CII Award for Best Company for Excellence in R&D – Silver in the Electronics, Space & Defence category. The award was presented at the CII Global Summit on Industrial R&D & Competitiveness 2026, held on October 7, in Bengaluru, under the theme“Powering India's R&D for Global Impact.”
The recognition highlights Matrix's commitment to indigenous research and its engineering-led approach to developing reliable, enterprise-ready technologies. With end-to-end in-house R&D, the Company brings together research, product design, development, and engineering to address complex security challenges and deliver solutions built for performance, scalability, and long-term value.
Matrix's R&D ecosystem comprises two dedicated R&D laboratories and more than 250 R&D professionals, with capabilities spanning hardware, embedded systems, software, artificial intelligence, video analytics, and cybersecurity. This integrated approach has enabled Matrix to develop indigenous technologies across its Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and communication solutions. The technology developments of the Company include an indigenously designed PTZ camera, a 96-channel Network Video Recorder with RAID resilience, and the COSEC ARGO FACE200T touchless biometric solution. Its research efforts have contributed to 47 registered intellectual property assets. The company has also developed capabilities in AI-based face recognition, object classification, automatic number plate recognition, and secure platform architectures.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Sundar Subramanian Pillai, AVP Product Management, Matrix Comsec, said,“We are honoured to receive the CII Award for Excellence in R&D. For us, R&D has always been more than developing products; it is about building engineering capabilities that enable us to solve real-world challenges and create technology with lasting value. This recognition reflects the dedication of our R&D teams to developing indigenous technologies and extending our engineering capabilities to address evolving customer needs. We remain committed to strengthening our R&D ecosystem and advancing technologies that contribute to India's technological capabilities and global competitiveness.”
The Summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, R&D and technology heads, researchers, academia, and international experts to discuss the future of industrial research, innovation, and global competitiveness. The programme featured international participation from WIPO and delegations representing Japan, Germany, Israel, and Russia, alongside representatives from CSIR, INAE, and INSA.
This recognition reinforces Matrix's commitment to purposeful innovation, engineering excellence, and indigenous technology development. Through continued investment in in-house R&D, Matrix remains focused on developing integrated, scalable, and reliable technologies that address real-world enterprise challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.
About Matrix Comsec
Matrix is a physical security solutions company delivering integrated, enterprise-grade solutions across video surveillance, access control, time-attendance, and communications. Driven by end-to-end in-house R&D, Matrix owns and develops the complete technology stack, with solutions designed and manufactured in India for scalability, reliability, and long-term performance. Its engineering-led approach enables organizations across industries to operate with greater security, control, and confidence. Trusted by over one million customers and supported by 4,000+ partners across more than 40 countries, Matrix is strengthening its global presence-building deeper partnerships, entering new markets, and advancing integrated technology for the enterprises of tomorrow.
The recognition highlights Matrix's commitment to indigenous research and its engineering-led approach to developing reliable, enterprise-ready technologies. With end-to-end in-house R&D, the Company brings together research, product design, development, and engineering to address complex security challenges and deliver solutions built for performance, scalability, and long-term value.
Matrix's R&D ecosystem comprises two dedicated R&D laboratories and more than 250 R&D professionals, with capabilities spanning hardware, embedded systems, software, artificial intelligence, video analytics, and cybersecurity. This integrated approach has enabled Matrix to develop indigenous technologies across its Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and communication solutions. The technology developments of the Company include an indigenously designed PTZ camera, a 96-channel Network Video Recorder with RAID resilience, and the COSEC ARGO FACE200T touchless biometric solution. Its research efforts have contributed to 47 registered intellectual property assets. The company has also developed capabilities in AI-based face recognition, object classification, automatic number plate recognition, and secure platform architectures.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Sundar Subramanian Pillai, AVP Product Management, Matrix Comsec, said,“We are honoured to receive the CII Award for Excellence in R&D. For us, R&D has always been more than developing products; it is about building engineering capabilities that enable us to solve real-world challenges and create technology with lasting value. This recognition reflects the dedication of our R&D teams to developing indigenous technologies and extending our engineering capabilities to address evolving customer needs. We remain committed to strengthening our R&D ecosystem and advancing technologies that contribute to India's technological capabilities and global competitiveness.”
The Summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, R&D and technology heads, researchers, academia, and international experts to discuss the future of industrial research, innovation, and global competitiveness. The programme featured international participation from WIPO and delegations representing Japan, Germany, Israel, and Russia, alongside representatives from CSIR, INAE, and INSA.
This recognition reinforces Matrix's commitment to purposeful innovation, engineering excellence, and indigenous technology development. Through continued investment in in-house R&D, Matrix remains focused on developing integrated, scalable, and reliable technologies that address real-world enterprise challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.
About Matrix Comsec
Matrix is a physical security solutions company delivering integrated, enterprise-grade solutions across video surveillance, access control, time-attendance, and communications. Driven by end-to-end in-house R&D, Matrix owns and develops the complete technology stack, with solutions designed and manufactured in India for scalability, reliability, and long-term performance. Its engineering-led approach enables organizations across industries to operate with greater security, control, and confidence. Trusted by over one million customers and supported by 4,000+ partners across more than 40 countries, Matrix is strengthening its global presence-building deeper partnerships, entering new markets, and advancing integrated technology for the enterprises of tomorrow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment