Saudi Airports Face Mounting Disruptions Amid Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) A series of attacks on Saudi airports over the past week has disrupted aviation services, led schools in Riyadh to switch to remote learning and prompted foreign governments to issue security warnings. Saudi authorities have also reported new attacks targeting airports in Riyadh and Dammam.
Between October 5 and 11, five Saudi airports came under attack on ten occasions, leaving 20 people dead and hundreds injured, according to figures compiled from official statements.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted five times, making it the most frequently attacked facility during the period. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was hit twice, while airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran were targeted in three other attacks.
The latest casualties were reported early Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that an attack on King Khalid International Airport on Sunday killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 other people. The injured were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.
The authority also reported damage to airport property, adding that an assessment of the destruction was still underway.
Earlier, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said an unidentified projectile had hit Terminal 4, triggering a fire at the facility.
The coalition further announced that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport.
Between October 5 and 11, five Saudi airports came under attack on ten occasions, leaving 20 people dead and hundreds injured, according to figures compiled from official statements.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted five times, making it the most frequently attacked facility during the period. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was hit twice, while airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran were targeted in three other attacks.
The latest casualties were reported early Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that an attack on King Khalid International Airport on Sunday killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 other people. The injured were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.
The authority also reported damage to airport property, adding that an assessment of the destruction was still underway.
Earlier, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said an unidentified projectile had hit Terminal 4, triggering a fire at the facility.
The coalition further announced that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport.
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