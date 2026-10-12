Alpha Vision To Showcase AI-Powered Video Intelligence For Public Safety At IACP 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Law enforcement agencies do not need more video to manage. They need a faster way to understand what their cameras are seeing and get useful information to the people who can act on it,” said Song Cao, Founder and CEO of Alpha Vision.“We are looking forward to meeting public safety leaders at IACP and showing how AI can help agencies find answers faster, strengthen situational awareness, and make better use of the camera infrastructure already in their communities.”"Alpha Vision will showcase its Agentic Video Intelligence Platform at IACP 2026, October 24–27, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Visit Booth #1843 to discover how law enforcement can leverage existing cameras, search video using natural language, detect critical events, automate investigations, and integrate business and retail cameras into Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) operations through the Safer Community Network.

Campbell, CA - October 12, 2026 - Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced that it will exhibit at the IACP 2026 Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place October 24-27, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

IACP brings together more than 16,000 public safety professionals for education, networking, and hands-on access to technologies designed for the law enforcement community.

Attendees are invited to visit Alpha Vision at Booth #1843 to experience how the company's Agentic Video Intelligence Platform helps agencies transform existing camera networks into practical sources of real-time and investigative intelligence.

Live demonstrations will include:



Natural-language video search across connected cameras

AI-powered event detection and real-time alerts

Automated video review, summaries, reports, and response workflows

Investigation across multiple cameras, locations, and time periods

Integration with compatible existing camera infrastructure

Public-private camera collaboration through the Safer Community Network Rapidly deployable GuardBox and mobile surveillance solutions

Helping Agencies Find the Right Video Faster

Law enforcement agencies and Real-Time Crime Centers manage growing volumes of live and recorded video. The challenge is no longer simply collecting footage. It is quickly finding the people, vehicles, objects, and activities that matter and delivering that information to investigators, operators, and responding officers.

Alpha Vision applies advanced video understanding and natural-language search across compatible connected cameras. Instead of manually reviewing hours of footage, authorized users can describe what they are looking for in everyday language and quickly identify relevant results.

The platform is designed to help agencies:



Search recorded video using natural-language descriptions

Locate relevant people, vehicles, objects, and activity

Review events across multiple cameras and time periods

Generate alerts when configured events are detected

Create AI-assisted summaries and case reports

Reduce repetitive monitoring and manual video review Turn video events into defined operational workflows

From Video Events to Actionable Workflows

Finding an event is only one part of the response process. Agencies must also verify what happened, notify the right people, preserve relevant evidence, and document the event.

Alpha Vision's AI Agents can continuously review configured video sources and help automate repeatable tasks. When relevant activity is detected, the platform can generate alerts, organize associated video, prepare summaries, and initiate defined workflow actions.

This allows qualified personnel to spend less time watching screens and assembling routine reports while remaining responsible for verification, decision-making, and the appropriate response.

“AI should support the people doing the work, not add another complicated system for them to manage,” said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision.“Our goal is to give agencies timely, organized intelligence that helps them understand what is happening and respond with greater speed and confidence.”

Connecting Communities Through the Safer Community Network

Alpha Vision will also introduce IACP attendees to the Safer Community Network, an initiative designed to strengthen collaboration among law enforcement agencies, local businesses, retailers, and community partners.

When businesses choose to participate, their existing cameras can become part of a broader public safety resource. Agencies can gain access to relevant video more quickly during an incident, while participating organizations retain control over how their systems are used and shared.

The Safer Community Network can help agencies:



Expand camera coverage through public-private collaboration

Bring participating business and retail cameras into RTCC workflows

Reduce delays associated with locating and requesting video

Improve awareness across retail corridors and other community locations Strengthen relationships between law enforcement and local organizations

Extending Coverage Where It Is Needed

For locations that lack permanent camera infrastructure, Alpha Vision offers GuardBox and mobile surveillance solutions that can be deployed to extend coverage quickly.

These solutions can support temporary or longer-term monitoring in locations such as:



High-crime areas

Retail centers

Public gathering spaces

Illegal-dumping locations

Construction and infrastructure sites

Special-event locations Other areas requiring additional visibility

GuardBox and mobile surveillance deployments work with Alpha Vision's broader software platform, giving agencies access to the same AI-powered search, alerting, reporting, and workflow capabilities available across compatible existing cameras.

Experience Alpha Vision at IACP 2026

IACP 2026 will take place October 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The Exposition Hall will be open October 25-27.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Alpha Vision at Booth #1843 for live demonstrations of:



Agentic Video Intelligence

Natural-language video search

AI-powered alerts and automated reporting

Real-Time Crime Center workflows

The Safer Community Network GuardBox and mobile surveillance solutions

Alpha Vision will also meet with agencies interested in a complimentary 30-day proof of concept using a GuardBox or mobile surveillance trailer.

Event: IACP 2026 Annual Conference and ExpositionConference dates: October 24-27, 2026Exposition dates: October 25-27, 2026Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FloridaBooth: #1843

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a Silicon Valley startup, located in Campbell, CA, creating the world's leading Agentic Video Intelligence Platform. We help organizations transform traditional surveillance into AI-powered security and operational intelligence. Our platform combines advanced video understanding, natural language search, automated reporting, and workflow automation to help teams act faster across environments.