Autumn Budget 2026: UK Stocks To Watch Before Healey Speaks

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Housebuilders: policy help, rate pain

The planned "Your First Home" scheme would give first-time buyers an equity loan of up to 20% on new builds with just a 2.5% deposit. The news caused names like Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Vistry to rally, but the effect soon wore off as the reality of higher mortgage costs, which are the bigger drag, sank back in. Berkeley Group looks more exposed if the council tax surcharge on £2 million plus homes is widened to £1.5 million, as has been reported.

Source: IG Savings and pensions

One change is already confirmed. From April 2027, the Cash ISA allowance falls to £12,000 for under 65s, which is designed to nudge savers from cash towards shares and could support inflows at trading and investment platforms. Pensions are the bigger unknown. Talk of cutting the £268,275 tax-free lump sum is back, though the same rumour fizzled last year. Keep an eye on Legal & General, Aviva, Standard Life (formerly Phoenix Group) and M&G.

Defence

Healey is expected to stop short of committing to his own target of spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, leaving the date to next year's spending review, while funding the existing defence investment plan. That is a mixed message for BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Babcock and QinetiQ.

Source: IG What is priced in?

Watch gilts first and sterling second, as that is where UK Budget reactions usually start. Traders are comparing this moment with the 2022 mini-budget, which triggered a gilt meltdown. If the OBR's forecast looks shaky, or the savings on offer don't feel believable, that script could play out again.

That said, sector-wide selling can drag down good companies for the wrong reasons. If the FTSE 100 sells off again after the Budget, look for quality names that have fallen with the crowd rather than because of their own results.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Companies mentioned in this article: Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, HSBC, Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Vistry, Berkeley Group, Legal & General, Aviva, Standard Life, M&G, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Babcock, QinetiQ, FTSE 100

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.