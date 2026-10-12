Can Change Protest Site But Not Anger Of The People: Congress After Jantar Mantar Removed As Designated Protest Site

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) After Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the designated protest site, Opposition leaders expressed their anguish on Monday, saying that they will not accept the decision as it was arbitrary and that in a democracy, people decide where they can protest.

They added that the government can change the protest site but can't reduce people's anger.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "We want to submit a representation to the Honorable Supreme Court. Therefore, the entire Opposition is collectively going to Barakhamba Road. Let's see where it goes from here."

Tewari added, "The norm is that the protests and demonstrations take place in Boat Club. People come there. You may change the designated venues for demonstrations, but you cannot reduce people's anger."

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said, "How can they end it, and who has decided this? In a democracy, who decides when something will begin or end, where people can go and where they cannot? Democracy will decide this.”

“The entire land of India is free for people to raise their voices against injustice and oppression. Our Constitution has given us this freedom. The entire country remains firm on the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and it will happen,” she added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "I would urge the government not to hold it here either. They should find a place outside the country, because according to them, we are not even citizens of this country. So, they should find a place in Bangladesh, China, or somewhere else and go there to hold it. Why go to such lengths here?”

Congress leader and Haryana LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the denotification of Jantar Mantar as the designated protest site showed that the government is scared.

“They want to suppress the voice of the people,” he added.

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "Now, we will protest on the top of the Himalayas"

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi said, "They will gradually say you cannot come to Delhi, as if Delhi is their father's property"

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Whatever the party says will happen"

According to a previous circular by the Delhi Police, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as the "designated" protesting site. The decision was taken based on the recommendations of a Home Ministry committee.

“Three new locations in Delhi -- Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and East Delhi's CBD Ground -- have been designated for protests”, the official notification read.