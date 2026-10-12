How Were Rahul And Priyanka Elected To Parliament If ECI Is At Fault: MP Minister Amid INDIA Bloc Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday accused the Congress of creating disorder and confusion in the country, questioning how Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were elected to Parliament if the Election Commission of India (ECI) was "functioning incorrectly".

Sarang's remarks came amid the Congress-led INDIA Bloc's march towards the Supreme Court, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the revision exercise and raised concerns over the electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Sarang launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader repeatedly attempted to create confusion and unrest in the country.

"Spreading chaos has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi. If the Election Commission was at fault, how would Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reached the Lok Sabha, and how would your governments have been formed in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala? Creating chaos and confusion is Rahul Gandhi's habit, and he is constantly seeking to pursue a politics of divisiveness in the country," Sarang said.

The INDIA bloc leaders had also sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to discuss their concerns. However, the CJI declined their request and advised them to approach the court through a petition in accordance with the established legal procedure.

Gandhi announced that Opposition leaders would march towards the apex court later in the day to initiate the legal process and appealed to citizens to join their campaign in support of the Constitution and democracy.

Following this, a bus carrying Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders departed from the Constitution Club of India towards the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "We want to submit a representation to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Therefore, the entire Opposition is collectively going to Barakhamba Road. Let's see where it goes from here."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP was apprehensive about losing power.

"The BJP is scared. They know that power will not remain with them for much longer," he told the reporters.