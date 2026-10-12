UP CM Yogi Releases Rs 493 Crore Subsidy To Over 9 Lakh Farmers Hit By Crop Damage

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Oct 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday released Rs 493 crore in agricultural input subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to over nine lakh farmers affected by crop damage caused by floods, excessive rainfall, hailstorms and cyclones.

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the amount was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 9,18,091 farmers based on digital crop survey reports received from various districts.

"Based on the digital crop survey reports received from the districts, we have today released around Rs 500 crore, or Rs 493 crore, directly into the bank accounts of our farmer beneficiaries," he said.

Adityanath said the digital survey system and DBT mechanism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had ensured that financial assistance reached the intended beneficiaries without intermediaries.

"Now, PM Modi has proved that if the survey is conducted digitally, the money will also be transferred through DBT directly into the accounts of farmer beneficiaries," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister alleged that middlemen previously siphoned off funds meant for farmers and other beneficiaries.

"Remember, there was a time when the Congress government would send Rs 100, but beneficiaries would receive only Rs 15. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had acknowledged that only Rs 15 out of every Rs 100 reached the intended beneficiaries," he said.

CM Yogi asserted that under the present government, beneficiaries received the full amount sanctioned to them. He said the Rs 493 crore assistance was intended to provide immediate relief to farmers and help them cope with agricultural losses.

The Chief Minister said excessive rainfall, hailstorms, cyclones and floods over the past week caused extensive crop damage across the state and resulted in the loss of human and animal lives.

He added that the state government had also alerted the administration to ensure safety in flood-affected areas and allocated funds to address difficulties faced by people in travelling and accessing essential services.

"The double-engine government is providing compensation to farmers for crop, house and livestock losses through the Disaster Relief Fund within just eight to 10 days," he said.

Adityanath further said that during the current monsoon season, the government had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for farmers and other affected residents.

He said families whose houses had been damaged or destroyed by floods and cyclones were being provided assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh under the Awas Yojana, adding that this amount was separate from the Rs 493 crore agricultural subsidy.

The Chief Minister also said that families affected by fatalities caused by such disasters were being provided compensation of Rs 4 lakh within 24 hours. He added that instructions had been issued to provide houses under the Awas Yojana to families whose homes had been destroyed in floods or cyclones.