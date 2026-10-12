Punjab: ED Arrests Suspended DIG HS Bhullar, Gets His Custody For 8 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) The ED arrested Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the then Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ropar Range, Punjab Police, in a money laundering case and got his custody for eight days from a Special Court (PMLA), an official said on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandigarh Zonal Office-I, arrested Bhullar on October 9, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering investigation arising out of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After Bhullar's arrest, the ED produced him before the Special Court (PMLA), Chandigarh, which sent him to ED custody for eight days, the official said in a statement.

Earlier in the same case, the ED had arrested Kirshanu Sharda, who acted as a middleman/conduit for Bhullar, on September 18 under the provisions of the PMLA.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, against Bhullar, Kirshanu Sharda and others under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Investigation revealed that Bhullar allegedly demanded Rs 8 lakh in illegal gratification, through Kirshanu Sharda, for extending undue favour in a criminal matter, the ED said.

Out of the demanded bribe of Rs 8 lakh, Rs 5 lakh was accepted through Kirshanu Sharda for settling a criminal case and allowing the complainant to continue his business without police interference, the ED said.

During searches conducted by the CBI at the residence of Bhullar, cash amounting to Rs 7.37 crore and jewellery valued at Rs 2.32 crore were recovered, besides luxury watches, high-end vehicles, bank deposits and documents relating to extensive immovable properties, the ED said.

Searches conducted by the ED under Section 17 of the PMLA resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 8.35 lakh and freezing of bank accounts having balances of approximately Rs 1.42 crore, said the statement.

Investigation has prima facie revealed involvement of Bhullar in the acquisition, possession, concealment and utilisation of suspected proceeds of crime, the ED said.