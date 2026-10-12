Protests Not Similar To Ordering Food From Delivery Apps: Shiv Sena Blasts Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Shiv Sena national spokesperson Shaina NC said on Monday that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, thinks protesting is equivalent to ordering food items on a delivery app.

“For Rahul Gandhi, calling for protests is similar to ordering food on delivery apps. Call someone to protest; create inconvenience for people every day,” Shaina said while commenting on the ongoing unrest in the national capital.

“Honourable Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant has said that the matter is sub judice; then why are you creating nuisance on the streets and not letting the court do its work?” she asked.

She added,“Rahul Gandhi lacks empathy and does not care about common people who would want to go to Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Secretariat, Barakhamba Road. They are getting affected."

“The protestors don't care about the Metros, traffic, security of the people,” she said.

She further said,“When the matter is in court, one must wait and respect the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Stressing the matter, she further said,“How long will you (Opposition) be able to mislead people through a false narrative? You are welcome to debate in the parliament, but don't create chaos on the streets.”

Shaina further said that people are not attracted by names like 'Thackeray', 'Gandhi', and that the opposition has no vision, plans, or blueprints whatsoever.

On the detention of CJP leaders, Shaina said,“There is a stark difference between 'detention' and 'arrest'. Everyone has the right to protest, but when it leads to unrest and riots, then the police will also have to take action.”

She praised the Delhi Police for not aggravating the protests, controlling the mobs and further protecting the common masses.

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi appeal to the country's Gen Z to make use of the opportunities that come with Viksit Bharat and taking the world towards solutions, Shaina said that the Indian Gen Z are not the future but the 'present'. With initiatives such as Startup India, MSME, and Lakhpati Didi, the PM has empowered all.

She further said that the youth of the nation should move forward in development and not indulge in chaos and unrest. Rather, one must understand that the need of the hour is education, security and 'Atma-nirbharta'.