Durga Puja 2026: West Bengal Government Announces School Holiday Schedule, Reopening Dates

Durga Puja 2026: October brings the festive season and long school holidays for Durga Puja. Students and parents are waiting for the official dates. Schools will close for a long break this time. Read On

October brings a long festive break for schools, colleges, and universities. Parents and students always wait eagerly for these dates. The government has not released a clear notice yet. However, sources say schools will run until October 14, Wednesday. All government and government-aided schools will close from October 15, Thursday.

Durga Puja happens in October. All schools and educational institutions get a long break during this time. Many schools will start their holidays from October 14 this year. Schools will reopen after Lakshmi Puja. They will close again for Kali Puja. Educational institutions will also remain closed for Bhai Phota.

Schools and educational institutions give a long break for Durga Puja every year. This year is no different. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education gave the first October holiday on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. All government schools, colleges, and offices also stayed closed on October 10 for Mahalaya. Now, all government institutions will close from October 15.

The state education department will start the Durga Puja holidays very soon. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has scheduled the break from October 15, Thursday. Schools will remain closed until November 12, the day after Bhai Phota. Students and teachers are already excited about these long October holidays.

Government sources say the main Durga Puja break will run from October 15 to October 26. October 26 is Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. Schools will stay closed for this festival as well. Schools might open for a few days before Kali Puja. They will close again for Kali Puja and Bhai Phota. Students are getting a very long break this October.