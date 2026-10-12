Dar Abu Abdullah Association Joins Fruit Attraction 2026 At Madrid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Dar Abu Abdullah Association took part in Fruit Attraction 2026, a trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector, at IFEMA Madrid in Spain from Oct. 6 to 8.

The participation aims to promote local products, explore cooperation and export opportunities, and strengthen the presence of Jordanian products in international markets.

Jordan's Ambassador to Spain Raghad Saqqa visited the association's pavilion and viewed local products made by community partners. They included fresh produce, date products, freeze-dried strawberries, honey and bee products.

The association is a community initiative that seeks sustainable income for local partners. It trains them and equips them with skills to work across production sectors.

The fair brings together players across the fruit and vegetable value chain, including production, trade, packaging, logistics and innovation. It offers a platform to connect with sector stakeholders, learn about international trade requirements and explore partnerships that could open new markets for local products.

The products reflect the association's model of combining production quality with community impact by creating production opportunities that empower partners and boost their economic participation.

The association's participation continues its work with partners in productive sectors. It develops their skills and their ability to adopt modern practices and approved standards in production and quality, which supports product development, raises competitiveness and widens marketing and export prospects.

//Petra// NQ