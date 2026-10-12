Irbid Chamber, Syrian-Jordanian Council Discuss Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Irbid Chamber of Industry President Hani Abu Hassan and chamber board members met with a delegation from the Syrian-Jordanian Business Council, headed by Imad Al-Nan, to discuss strengthening industrial cooperation, expanding trade, and addressing barriers to the movement of goods between Jordan and Syria.

In a statement issued Monday, Abu Hassan emphasized the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries, increasing trade, exchanging industrial expertise, opening new markets for domestic products, and encouraging investment and joint ventures.

He highlighted the council's potential role in connecting business leaders and industrialists, identifying trade and investment opportunities, facilitating industrial partnerships, and organizing bilateral meetings and reciprocal visits to industrial facilities to enhance competitiveness in both countries.

For its part, the council's delegation expressed its commitment to strengthening economic and industrial cooperation and fostering partnerships between the two business communities.

The delegation also stressed the need to address obstacles to trade, particularly logistical challenges related to transportation and the movement of goods through border crossings. It called for coordination with relevant authorities to facilitate transport operations and increase trade and investment flows.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining coordination and communication to translate cooperation opportunities into practical initiatives and projects that support the industrial and commercial sectors and contribute to economic growth in both countries.

//Petra// AO