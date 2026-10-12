Five Killed, 18 Injured In Gaza By Israeli Gunfire

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Five Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured by Israeli forces' gunfire in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to medical sources.

The sources reported that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli offensive on Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 74,382, with 175,416 injured.

The figures include 1,493 Palestinians killed and 5,299 injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025.

//Petra// AO