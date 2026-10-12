Amman Mayor, Qatari Ambassador Talk Municipal Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Amman Municipality Committee Chairman Ahmad Malkawi and Qatar's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed on Monday ways to boost cooperation in municipal affairs.

Malkawi said the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) is keen to cement ties and support joint work, urging closer cooperation between Amman and Doha in various areas of municipal work to advance sustainable development, improve services and raise people's quality of life.

The Qatari envoy hailed GAM's efforts to broaden ties with partner cities, noting Amman's progress in municipal, urban and cultural fields, and plans and projects to develop infrastructure and improve services.

//Petra// NQ