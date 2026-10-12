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Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports

Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports


Date: 2026-10-12 07:29:34

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Monday condemned a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, which left one resident dead, injured several others and caused material damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attacks on the two airports, as well as on civilians and civilian and economic sites in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and an assault on the kingdom's sovereignty, security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

It also extended its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

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Jordan Times

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