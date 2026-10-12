Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attacks on the two airports, as well as on civilians and civilian and economic sites in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and an assault on the kingdom's sovereignty, security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
It also extended its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
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