Riyadh Airport Shutdown Disrupts 10 Dhaka Flights, Affects 3,431 Passengers

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Ten flights departing Dhaka have been canceled following the closure of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, disrupting travel plans for 3,431 passengers, according to Bangladesh's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB).

Saudia and Riyadh Air each canceled three flights, while Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines scrapped two flights apiece, CAAB data showed.

The disruption comes amid growing security concerns after attacks targeting Saudi aviation infrastructure. A separate strike at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam prompted additional cancellations and delays. Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacks on the airports and Saudi oil facilities.

The Houthis also warned airlines, airport personnel and travelers against using Saudi airports and airspace, except those serving the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency updated its Saudi airspace advisory on October 9, warning of potential risks from missiles, drones, air defense activity and falling debris. The guidance remains valid through November 16 unless revised earlier.

Flight disruptions have extended beyond Bangladesh. Indian carrier IndiGo canceled several Riyadh-bound services from Delhi and Hyderabad, while Biman's Dhaka-Dammam flight was diverted to Doha before continuing to Dammam.

The cancellations have created further uncertainty for Bangladesh-Saudi travel, particularly for migrant workers and religious pilgrims. The number of Bangladeshi travelers affected while connecting through India or Nepal remains unclear.