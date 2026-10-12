US-Bangla Airlines Cancels Dhaka-Riyadh Services Until October 21

In a travel notice issued on October 12, the airline said it will share a new flight schedule with affected passengers once it is confirmed.

Passengers have been requested not to go to the airport at this time and to contact their respective sales counters or travel agencies to check flight status, rebook tickets, and get the latest updates.

US-Bangla expressed regret for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation.

Earlier, on October 11, the airline had canceled its Dhaka-Riyadh flights on October 12. The fresh announcement further extended the cancellation, affecting another 16 flights in total.

US-Bangla, the largest private airline in the country, currently operates six weekly flights between Dhaka and the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, with its 436-seat Airbus A330 aircraft.

The cancellations follow a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks on the Saudi capital's largest airport since October 6 which ultimately prompted the authorities to close the airport.