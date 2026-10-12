Grand Sylhet Wins Leading Airport Hotel Award At SATA 2026

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort has received the“Leading Airport Hotel – South Asia” award at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, recognizing its contribution to hospitality and guest services in the region.

The award highlights the hotel's focus on service standards, guest satisfaction and hospitality experiences. The recognition also strengthens its profile as an accommodation option for travelers visiting Sylhet, including those seeking convenient access to the city's airport.

In a statement, the hotel expressed gratitude to its guests, business partners, well-wishers and employees, crediting their continued support and trust for contributing to the achievement.

The management said the recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to providing quality service and memorable experiences for visitors.

The SATA awards recognize achievements across the travel and tourism industry in South Asia, bringing attention to hotels and other hospitality businesses in the region.

For Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort, the latest accolade adds to its recognition in the hospitality sector and provides an opportunity to reinforce its position in Sylhet's tourism and accommodation market.

The hotel said it looks forward to welcoming more guests and continuing to improve the experiences it offers.

The award comes as destinations across Bangladesh seek to strengthen their hospitality offerings and attract both domestic and international travelers.