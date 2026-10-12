Amir Muqam Calls Governor's Rule In KP A 'Day Of Deliverance'

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam has said in Peshawar that the federal government had two options: either leave the province and its people to fend for themselves or take measures to rid them of terrorism and unrest.

He said the government was compelled to impose governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide relief to the people and improve the law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference, Amir Muqam said the prime minister was personally overseeing the process of imposing emergency in the province. He said the government and security forces were on the same page and would effectively combat terrorism.

He said the prime minister wanted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to progress and its people to enjoy the same facilities available to citizens of other provinces.

According to him, the new administrative setup was responsible for working for public welfare and taking effective measures to eliminate terrorism.

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Amir Muqam said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been facing difficulties for the past 13 years, adding that the lives of the province's 40 million residents had been paralysed.

Criticising the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government, he said it had no concern for public interests and alleged that corruption had continued in the province over the past 13 years. He said those responsible should be held accountable.

The federal minister claimed that the people had grown tired of the PTI government and rejected its claims and slogans. He said the party had expected people to take to the streets in its support, but that had not happened.

He further claimed that people in the province had welcomed the imposition of governor's rule and distributed sweets. According to him, they viewed the day as a“Day of Deliverance” and had demonstrated that they were not acting as anyone's tools but stood with the state.

Amir Muqam said it was the government's responsibility to establish the writ of the state. He also thanked the security forces and police for helping prevent any untoward incident.