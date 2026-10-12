FM Sybiha: We Should Avoid Premature Or Emotional Assessments Of U.S. Statements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

He called for refraining from premature or emotional assessments. The foreign minister recalled that“Ukraine's restrained and wise position,” along with that of the head of state and the diplomatic corps, had steered Ukrainian-American relations back onto the right diplomatic track following a dispute between the leaders in the Oval Office of the White House.

“I am convinced that this will be the case now as well. At the same time, we understand that midterm congressional elections are about to take place in the U.S., and domestic political factors may influence the statements we hear publicly,” Sybiha said.

Republicans in Congress push back against Trump'sdeal with Putin

The minister added that the Ukrainian side is keeping a cool head and continues to focus on the main priorities: strengthening Ukraine's position and achieving peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on October 9 that Russia, with U.S. approval, would immediately supply 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to the global market. According to him, another 500,000 metric tons will be supplied in November and 1 million metric tons thereafter. Subsequently, Russia promised to release another 3 million metric tons of diesel fuel onto the market.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that gifts to Putin will not lead to peace.