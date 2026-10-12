Government Defers UAH 39 Bln In Payments To Year End - Marchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said this during a government Q&A session in parliament, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

He stressed that the move does not involve cancelling programs or abandoning projects, but shifting part of the spending to year‐end. The aim, he said, is to allocate available funds according to priority needs.

“About UAH 39 billion has been deferred to the end of the year,” Marchenko said.

Zelensky: Ukraine has not yet closed USD 4B deficit

He added that as of October 12, the single treasury account held UAH 46 billion in pending payments - including funding for road repairs, maintenance and development of administrative centres, procurement of school buses, current and capital housing repairs, preparations for the heating season and purchases of backup power.

“The government recently unlocked financing for resilience plans. I hope the relevant agencies and local authorities will be able to prepare for the heating season on time,” he said.

Budgetary VAT refunds worth UAH 18 billion have also been suspended.

As reported, Ukraine's state budget missed UAH 50 billion in planned revenue over the first nine months of 2026, with UAH 32 billion of that gap recorded in August–September.

In addition, due to unmet commitments, Ukraine fell short of UAH 29.5 billion in partner budget support, though there is still an opportunity to adopt all necessary legislation.

Photo credit: Cabinet of Ministers