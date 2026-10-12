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Klitschko: Drone Debris Falls On Private Home In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

Klitschko: Drone Debris Falls On Private Home In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


Date: 2026-10-12 07:28:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“Debris from a UAV fell on a private home in the Darnytskyi district,” he wrote.

The Kyiv mayor stated that emergency services are heading to the scene.

Read also: Russian UAV strike hits high-rise building in Kharkiv, injuring 11 people

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko issued a warning at 11:32 a.m. on October 12 regarding air defense operations and urged residents and visitors to the capital to remain in safe locations.

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