Klitschko: Drone Debris Falls On Private Home In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko issued a warning at 11:32 a.m. on October 12 regarding air defense operations and urged residents and visitors to the capital to remain in safe locations.

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