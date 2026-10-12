Iraqi Fighter Jets Destroy ISIS Hideout in Diyala Province
(MENAFN) Iraqi F-16 fighter aircraft carried out two airstrikes against a position belonging to the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in Diyala province in eastern Iraq, destroying the site, security officials said Sunday.
The attacks targeted the group in the Narin area, according to a statement from Iraq’s Security Media Cell.
The operation was conducted using intelligence gathered by the Military Intelligence Directorate and in coordination with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.
The Security Media Cell confirmed that the targeted position had been completely destroyed but did not disclose whether the strikes resulted in any casualties. It added that further details would be announced at a later stage.
The airstrikes took place less than two weeks after the US-led coalition formally concluded its mission against ISIS in Iraq on September 30, bringing an end to an operation launched nearly 12 years earlier.
Iraq announced its victory over ISIS in December 2017 after recovering all territory previously controlled by the group. However, Iraqi security forces have continued conducting operations to pursue and eliminate its remaining fighters.
The attacks targeted the group in the Narin area, according to a statement from Iraq’s Security Media Cell.
The operation was conducted using intelligence gathered by the Military Intelligence Directorate and in coordination with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.
The Security Media Cell confirmed that the targeted position had been completely destroyed but did not disclose whether the strikes resulted in any casualties. It added that further details would be announced at a later stage.
The airstrikes took place less than two weeks after the US-led coalition formally concluded its mission against ISIS in Iraq on September 30, bringing an end to an operation launched nearly 12 years earlier.
Iraq announced its victory over ISIS in December 2017 after recovering all territory previously controlled by the group. However, Iraqi security forces have continued conducting operations to pursue and eliminate its remaining fighters.
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