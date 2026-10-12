Freestyle Wrestling Team Step Up World Championship Preparations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national freestyle wrestling team has begun a training camp at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The two-week camp started on October 11 and will focus on improving the wrestlers' tactical and technical skills. The programme also includes sessions aimed at building strength and endurance.

The World Championships will take place in Astana from October 24 to November 1, with the freestyle wrestling events scheduled for October 29 to November 1.

Head coach Khetag Gazyumov and coach Arif Abdullayev are overseeing the final preparations. The senior squad includes Islam Bazarqanov, Muhammed Ismayilov and Huseyn Huseynov in the 57kg category; Nuraddin Novruzov, Jamal Abbasov and Muhammedali Alizade in the 61kg category; Rashid Babazade, Ali Rahimzade and Ruslan Abdullayev in the 65kg category; and Kenan Heybatov, Ziraddin Bayramov and Haji Karimov in the 70kg category.

The 74kg lineup features Turan Bayramov, Murad Yevloyev and Musa Verdiyev, while Jabrayil Hajiyev, Farid Jabbarov and Sahib Dadashov will train in the 79kg category. Arseni Cioyev, Muradkhan Omarov and Ashraf Ashirov are entered in the 86kg category, with Ali Tsokayev, Osman Nurmagomedov and Abubakr Abakarov in the 92kg category.

Magomedkhan Magomedov and Ravan Musayev are also listed among the participants in the source, although their weight category is given as 57kg. Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Yusif Dursunov and Mukhamad Gantemirov will train in the 125kg category.

To increase the quality of preparations and provide more sparring opportunities, 12 members of Azerbaijan's U-20 national team have also joined the camp. They are working under senior coach Ashraf Aliyev and coach Asgerkhan Novruzov.