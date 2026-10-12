EU Prepares Largest Expansion Of Russia Sanctions List Since Start Of War

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The European Union is preparing to add nearly 1,600 new entries to its sanctions list targeting Russia's military-industrial complex, marking what EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described as the largest single expansion of the bloc's sanctions designations since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on October 12, Kallas said the measures would form part of Brussels' continuing efforts to restrict Russia's capacity to sustain its military operations.

“Today, we will adopt nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia's military-industrial complex,” Kallas said.

“This will be the single largest expansion of our sanctions list since Russia started its war.”

The proposed measures come as European governments assess the prospects for a limited energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, while also addressing escalating security threats in the Middle East.

Kallas questions durability of energy ceasefire

Kallas welcomed the prospect of a ceasefire covering energy infrastructure but expressed doubts about whether Moscow would honour the arrangement.

“We haven't yet seen that also Russia will stick to it,” she told reporters.

The EU foreign policy chief argued that any ceasefire should go beyond protecting energy facilities and include an end to attacks that kill civilians and military personnel.

“Of course personally I would also welcome that the ceasefire would include people not being killed, not only energy,” she said.

Kallas nevertheless acknowledged the importance of protecting electricity generation and other energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months, when heating demand and the consequences of supply disruptions become particularly severe.

She also questioned whether the proposed arrangement would benefit both sides equally, suggesting that differences between Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure could create an imbalance.

The EU's discussions on Ukraine are expected to include direct input from a Ukrainian minister attending the meeting, providing European officials with an assessment of conditions on the ground.

Beyond Ukraine, Kallas addressed the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, condemning recent Houthi attacks on airports and offering condolences to the families of those killed.

The remarks followed attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure that have heightened concerns about regional security and the safety of civilian transport.

Kallas said she had spoken with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on October 11 about potential measures to strengthen maritime security.

The discussions focused in part on the European Union's naval operation Aspides, which was established to protect commercial shipping from threats in the Red Sea region.

According to Kallas, Saudi Arabia had called for the operation to be reinforced and coordinated more closely with international security forces operating in the area.

The objective would be to help maintain safe passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategically important maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Disruptions to shipping through the strait can affect trade flows between Europe and Asia, forcing some vessels to take longer routes around southern Africa.

Kallas indicated that EU foreign ministers would consider what additional steps could be taken in response to the attacks and the wider maritime security threat.

EU plans new civilian and military mission in Lebanon

The meeting will also consider establishing a new European Union mission in Lebanon, combining civilian and military components.

Kallas said the proposed mission would aim to support stability in the country and could begin operating within several months if ministers approve the necessary decision.

“So we will establish a new mission in Lebanon. It has a civilian and military pillar,” she said.

She added that the initiative had received a positive response from Lebanese authorities during her visit to the country the previous week.

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