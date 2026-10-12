Official Luncheon Hosted On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of Cambodian Prime Minister

An official luncheon was hosted on October 12 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet and First Lady Pich Chanmony.

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