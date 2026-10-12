Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Official Luncheon Hosted On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of Cambodian Prime Minister

Official Luncheon Hosted On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of Cambodian Prime Minister


Date: 2026-10-12 07:28:36

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An official luncheon was hosted on October 12 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet and First Lady Pich Chanmony.

MENAFN12102026000195011045ID1111794490



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search