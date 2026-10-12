Singapore, Brunei Signs Mou To Strengthen Essential Goods Supply Chain Resilience

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (NNN) -- Singapore and Brunei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen supply chain resilience for essential goods, including food, crude oil, fuel products and medical supplies.

Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said the agreement provides greater clarity on the essential goods covered between the two countries, reaffirming their commitments under the Upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

The MoU was signed by Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Brunei's Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Datuk Dr Abdul Manaf Metussin during the second Singapore-Brunei Joint Committee Ministerial Meeting (JCMM).

Fu said the strong progress achieved under the JCMM demonstrates the breadth and potential of Singapore-Brunei cooperation.

"From growing our bilateral trade and investment to strengthening supply chain resilience, we are deepening our partnership in ways that support economic resilience, drive sustainable growth, and deliver tangible benefits for our countries and people," she said in a statement.

Singapore and Brunei share longstanding ties, marked by frequent high-level exchanges and the Brunei-Singapore Currency Interchangeability Agreement.

In 2025, Singapore was Brunei's fourth-largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral merchandise trade amounting to S$2.32 billion (S$1=RM3.19).

--NNN