Israeli Artillery Fire Kills Retired Lebanese Soldier in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) A retired Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli artillery fire on Sunday while tending to his land during the annual olive harvest in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.
The military identified the victim as retired First Adjutant Ali Abdul Hassan Sweidan, stating that he was directly targeted while inspecting his property in Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district. An army unit subsequently retrieved his body.
The Lebanese army denounced the incident, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of existing understandings and international law.
In a separate incident earlier on Sunday, an explosion killed one person and injured another in the Wadi al-Khanazir area near Froun, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district. The explosion was reportedly caused by an object left behind from previous Israeli attacks, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.
The latest incidents occurred amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive against Lebanon, which began on March 2. Figures released by Lebanon’s Health Ministry indicate that the campaign has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement brokered by the United States in Washington, DC. The arrangement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of Lebanese army personnel in areas vacated by Israeli forces.
Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued their attacks and maintained their presence in parts of Lebanon. These areas include locations occupied for decades, as well as territories seized during more recent wars and military operations.
The military identified the victim as retired First Adjutant Ali Abdul Hassan Sweidan, stating that he was directly targeted while inspecting his property in Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district. An army unit subsequently retrieved his body.
The Lebanese army denounced the incident, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of existing understandings and international law.
In a separate incident earlier on Sunday, an explosion killed one person and injured another in the Wadi al-Khanazir area near Froun, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district. The explosion was reportedly caused by an object left behind from previous Israeli attacks, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.
The latest incidents occurred amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive against Lebanon, which began on March 2. Figures released by Lebanon’s Health Ministry indicate that the campaign has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement brokered by the United States in Washington, DC. The arrangement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of Lebanese army personnel in areas vacated by Israeli forces.
Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued their attacks and maintained their presence in parts of Lebanon. These areas include locations occupied for decades, as well as territories seized during more recent wars and military operations.
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