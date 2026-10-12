Airport Attack in Riyadh Kills Pakistani Resident, Injures Eleven
(MENAFN) One person was killed and 11 others wounded in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, early Monday, according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
The authority confirmed that the person killed was a Pakistani resident, while those injured were transported to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
GACA added that the incident caused material damage to the airport, with authorities continuing to assess the extent of the destruction.
The attack followed an earlier incident on Sunday afternoon, when an unidentified projectile struck Terminal Four at the airport and triggered a fire, according to the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen.
The latest incident also came just one day after a separate attack on the same airport reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the earlier strike and pledged a firm response, describing the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law.
The authority confirmed that the person killed was a Pakistani resident, while those injured were transported to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
GACA added that the incident caused material damage to the airport, with authorities continuing to assess the extent of the destruction.
The attack followed an earlier incident on Sunday afternoon, when an unidentified projectile struck Terminal Four at the airport and triggered a fire, according to the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen.
The latest incident also came just one day after a separate attack on the same airport reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the earlier strike and pledged a firm response, describing the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law.
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