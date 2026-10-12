Kremlin Offers Election-Day Strike Halt, Rejects 60-Day Truce
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to stop attacking Ukraine on the day of a national vote, but only if Kyiv is serious about holding one, the Kremlin signaled Monday.
President Vladimir Putin is willing to halt strikes on voting day if Kyiv “genuinely wants to hold election,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The statement answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said a day earlier that Ukraine could hold a vote if Moscow agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
Peskov dismissed that condition at a briefing. He alleged Kyiv wanted the 60-day pause not to organize the ballot, “but to regroup, heal their wounds, and continue the war.”
“In reality, Kyiv has no desire to hold elections; that is perfectly obvious,” he said.
The spokesperson also insisted Moscow is pursuing lasting peace in Ukraine and will do whatever is needed to secure it.
“The Kremlin—and President Putin, as well as officials at other levels—have repeatedly stated: we do not want a truce; we want long-term peace, and we are ready to do everything possible to achieve it,” Peskov said.
Pressed on the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine that US President Donald Trump announced Sunday, Peskov said contacts are continuing.
“I have just spoken on this topic. As soon as we have something to tell you, we will let you know,” he said.
Peskov also accused European countries of standing in the way of a settlement to the war, while calling Washington’s efforts “much more appealing.”
“Europeans clearly do not belong to the ‘party of peace’ seeking a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Europe is more of a “party of war,’” he said.
President Vladimir Putin is willing to halt strikes on voting day if Kyiv “genuinely wants to hold election,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The statement answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said a day earlier that Ukraine could hold a vote if Moscow agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
Peskov dismissed that condition at a briefing. He alleged Kyiv wanted the 60-day pause not to organize the ballot, “but to regroup, heal their wounds, and continue the war.”
“In reality, Kyiv has no desire to hold elections; that is perfectly obvious,” he said.
The spokesperson also insisted Moscow is pursuing lasting peace in Ukraine and will do whatever is needed to secure it.
“The Kremlin—and President Putin, as well as officials at other levels—have repeatedly stated: we do not want a truce; we want long-term peace, and we are ready to do everything possible to achieve it,” Peskov said.
Pressed on the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine that US President Donald Trump announced Sunday, Peskov said contacts are continuing.
“I have just spoken on this topic. As soon as we have something to tell you, we will let you know,” he said.
Peskov also accused European countries of standing in the way of a settlement to the war, while calling Washington’s efforts “much more appealing.”
“Europeans clearly do not belong to the ‘party of peace’ seeking a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Europe is more of a “party of war,’” he said.
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