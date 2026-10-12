Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Files For Expanded Investment License To Fuel Spider Silk Production Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has filed for an expanded investment license for its production subsidiary, Prodigy Silk. The filing adds capital for the next phase of growth in recombinant spider silk production. Over the last two years, Kraig Labs has significantly expanded its ability to produce spider silk; now it is funding additional scale.

Prodigy Silk is Kraig Labs' production arm, a vertically integrated operation that rears, harvests, and processes recombinant spider silk. The additional capital will support new capacity, strengthen infrastructure, and push spider silk output higher.

2026 has been a breakout year. In April, the Company delivered a fivefold jump over its previous production high. In June, it set a world record of nearly 2.5 metric tons of spider silk cocoons in a single cycle. In August, it grew output by more than 30% beyond that record, right through the most demanding season of the year. Each result built on the last.









Behind those numbers is a production system designed for success from the ground up. Three rearing centers now operate in parallel. Expanded mulberry cultivation supports them. Redundancy and resiliency are integrated at every level. The system performs as it grows.

"This year, we brought three rearing centers into full operation and set a series of world records in spider silk production," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "We have proven we can produce, we have proven the system holds up under pressure, and we have delivered recombinant spider silk to industry. This expanded license funds the growth Prodigy Silk will need to address the expected market demand."

The expansion further confirms that Kraig Labs has moved from production milestones to commercial delivery. The Company shipped its first custom spider silk yarn for a performance sportswear application. Commercial opportunities start with reliable supply. This filing is designed to ensure that Prodigy Silk is ready to scale with market demand.

"Spider silk is moving from a scientific breakthrough to a commercial material," Thompson continued. "Prodigy Silk is the engine behind that shift. This expanded license is how we will scale that engine to meet the market."

The Company's leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at

You can see Kraig Labs featured in Veritasium's spider silk video at

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at