Microchip Expands Data Center Portfolio To Meet Evolving AI Infrastructure Demands

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI workloads drive demand for more scalable and flexible data center architectures, organizations are looking for faster, more efficient ways to move, store and protect data. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) is helping to address these needs by expanding its portfolio of data center solutions with new innovations in PCIe® connectivity, NVMe® storage and acceleration that support high-performance computing infrastructure.

"Customers are looking for technology partners that can address multiple challenges across the infrastructure stack while helping simplify design and accelerate deployment,” said Brian McCarson, corporate vice president and GM of Microchip's data center solutions business unit.“By continuing to expand our portfolio, we're providing the building blocks needed to create more efficient, secure and adaptable platforms for today's increasingly distributed and data-intensive computing environments.”

Designed to bring PCIe Gen 6 connectivity to space- and power-constrained platforms, the SwitchtecTM PCIe 6.0

To address the industry's requirements for secure, scalable and AI-optimized storage infrastructure, Microchip is updating its Flashtec® SSD controller

Microchip is also expanding the capabilities of its Adaptec® SmartRAID®, Debian, Ubuntu® and Microsoft® Windows® 11 environments. Additional updates such as dynamic NVMe configuration for in-service management, persistent event logging and peer-to-peer rebuild support for greater CPU offload help reduce management overhead while minimizing service disruption. StorageCore API support further expands integration flexibility, enabling customers to incorporate SmartRAID management into third-party tools through in-band host applications as well as customized out-of-band BMC management frameworks.

Development Tools

Microchip's data center portfolio is supported by a suite of development and management tools, including ChipLink software for configuration, diagnostics, telemetry and debug of PCIe switches. Additional support includes software for device monitoring, configuration and firmware management, Flashtec NVMe controller development resources and Adaptec storage management software.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability vary by device. Contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, Adaptec and Flashtec are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. Switchtec is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.