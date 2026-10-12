Microchip Expands Data Center Portfolio To Meet Evolving AI Infrastructure Demands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New connectivity, storage and acceleration solutions help address performance, security and scalability challenges across modern computing architectures
CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI workloads drive demand for more scalable and flexible data center architectures, organizations are looking for faster, more efficient ways to move, store and protect data. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) is helping to address these needs by expanding its portfolio of data center solutions with new innovations in PCIe® connectivity, NVMe® storage and acceleration that support high-performance computing infrastructure.
"Customers are looking for technology partners that can address multiple challenges across the infrastructure stack while helping simplify design and accelerate deployment,” said Brian McCarson, corporate vice president and GM of Microchip's data center solutions business unit.“By continuing to expand our portfolio, we're providing the building blocks needed to create more efficient, secure and adaptable platforms for today's increasingly distributed and data-intensive computing environments.”
Designed to bring PCIe Gen 6 connectivity to space- and power-constrained platforms, the SwitchtecTM PCIe 6.0
To address the industry's requirements for secure, scalable and AI-optimized storage infrastructure, Microchip is updating its Flashtec® SSD controller
Microchip is also expanding the capabilities of its Adaptec® SmartRAID®, Debian, Ubuntu® and Microsoft® Windows® 11 environments. Additional updates such as dynamic NVMe configuration for in-service management, persistent event logging and peer-to-peer rebuild support for greater CPU offload help reduce management overhead while minimizing service disruption. StorageCore API support further expands integration flexibility, enabling customers to incorporate SmartRAID management into third-party tools through in-band host applications as well as customized out-of-band BMC management frameworks. The latest additions reflect the company's ongoing commitment to advancing the performance, availability and security of next-generation computing platforms. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip's full portfolio of data center solutions
Development Tools
Microchip's data center portfolio is supported by a suite of development and management tools, including ChipLink software for configuration, diagnostics, telemetry and debug of PCIe switches. Additional support includes software for device monitoring, configuration and firmware management, Flashtec NVMe controller development resources and Adaptec storage management software.
Pricing and Availability Resources
Pricing and availability vary by device. Contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor
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·Application image: About Microchip Technology :
Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at
Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, Adaptec and Flashtec are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. Switchtec is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.
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| Amber Liptai
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