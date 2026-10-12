Nervgen Announces First Participant Dosed In RESTORE, A Phase 3 Registrational Study Evaluating NVG-291 In Chronic Spinal Cord Injury



RESTORE is evaluating NVG-291's potential to improve hand function and quality of life in individuals living with chronic cervical motor-incomplete spinal cord injury

Study builds on functional improvements observed in the placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study, with FDA alignment on the Phase 3 registrational design Enrollment completion anticipated in the second half of 2027; topline data expected in the first half of 2028



MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in RESTORE, a Phase 3 registrational study evaluating NVG-291 in individuals living with chronic cervical motor-incomplete SCI. NervGen anticipates completing enrollment in the second half of 2027 and reporting topline data in the first half of 2028.

“Dosing the first participant in RESTORE marks a critical milestone for NervGen and a major step toward our goal of restoring function and independence for people living with spinal cord injury,” said Adam Rogers, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NervGen.“This progress reflects the expertise and unwavering dedication of our team in building on the compelling clinical results from CONNECT SCI to advance NVG-291 into a Phase 3 registrational study. We believe NVG-291 has the potential to fundamentally change the outlook for recovery and open a new world of possibilities for people living with spinal cord injury. Meaningful gains in function can help individuals rely less on caregivers and regain a greater sense of control and confidence in their everyday lives. We are grateful to the participants, families and investigators for their trust and commitment.”

NervGen achieved alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on RESTORE's registrational design following its successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting. The Phase 3 RESTORE study builds directly on findings from the placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study, which informed the selection of primary and secondary endpoints, treatment duration and participant-reported measures, with a focus on evaluating functional recovery and its impact on independence and quality of life.

About the Phase 3 RESTORE Study

RESTORE is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 registrational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of NVG-291 in adults living with chronic cervical motor-incomplete SCI. The study is expected to enroll approximately 150 participants across the United States and Canada.

The study's primary endpoint assesses improvement in hand function, a leading recovery priority for individuals with cervical SCI, as measured by GRASSP Quantitative Prehension. Secondary endpoints and blinded participant interviews will provide additional insight into functional independence and quality of life.

Eligible participants are one to ten years following a traumatic SCI, have a motor level at C7 or higher on both sides and have an American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale classification of C or D. Participants will be randomized 1:1 to receive NVG-291 or placebo by once-daily subcutaneous injection for 12 weeks, followed by a four-week observation period. An optional 12-week open-label extension is planned following study completion. For additional information, including eligibility criteria and study locations, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT07799532).

About NervGen

NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company's mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen's lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered neuroreparative peptide designed to target the inhibitory CSPG-PTPσ pathway. NVG-291 is the first pharmacologic candidate to improve function, independence, and quality of life in chronic SCI, as observed in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and its next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Statements regarding the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, and other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words“may”,“will”,“would”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“likely” or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the design, conduct and anticipated timelines of the RESTORE study; the development and potential therapeutic benefits of the Company's product candidates; and other factors described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the SEC's website at Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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