Jiuzi Holdings Announces Strategic Investor's Commitment To Invest At Least US$50 Million At A Minimum Price Of US$2.50 Per Ordinary Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment commitment reflects confidence in the Company's long-term prospects and would strengthen its capital resources upon completion

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (“Jiuzi” or the“Company”) today announced that a strategic investor has committed to invest at least US$50 million in the Company at a price of no less than US$2.50 per ordinary share. The Company views the commitment as an expression of confidence in its long-term development prospects.

Strategic Investment Commitment

Under the commitment, the strategic investor would invest no less than US$50 million, with the investment price set at no less than US$2.50 per ordinary share. The final investment amount, per-share price, number of shares and implementation timetable will be disclosed as the relevant transaction arrangements are finalized.

Completion of the investment will be subject to the applicable transaction arrangements, any required approvals and satisfaction of relevant closing conditions. The Company intends to provide further details as the transaction progresses.

Strategic Capital to Support Business Development and Long-Term Value Creation

The investment commitment of at least US$50 million reflects the strategic investor's confidence in Jiuzi's long-term business prospects. If completed, the investment is expected to strengthen the Company's capital resources and financial flexibility, supporting business development and long-term value creation. The minimum investment price of US$2.50 per ordinary share also establishes a defined pricing threshold for the proposed investment and reflects the strategic investor's interest in participating in the Company's future development.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company whose subsidiaries conduct business in batteries, electrical equipment and related products. The Company is also pursuing technology initiatives, including the development of AI intelligent imaging and data platform solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning the strategic investment commitment, its implementation and completion, anticipated financing benefits and future business performance reflect expectations about future events. Actual outcomes could differ materially because of transaction execution, the investor's ability to fulfill its commitment, required approvals, market and business conditions, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that the investment will be completed or that anticipated benefits will be realized. Except where applicable law requires an update, the Company does not undertake to revise these forward-looking statements following this release.

Investor and Media Contact

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

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