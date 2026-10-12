Missacc Unveils Its Holiday Party Preview With Party-Ready Looks

Missacc is offering up to 70% discount on its latest collection.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Missacc, an online occasionwear retailer, today announced its Holiday Party Preview, a limited-time promotion offering new arrivals, popular styles, and accessories for the upcoming fall and winter celebration season. Running from October 16 to October 25, the event features savings of up to 70% off on selected items, giving shoppers an early opportunity to prepare for Halloween gatherings, festive dinners, cocktail parties, and year-end celebrations.The Holiday Party Preview brings together a curated mix of new arrivals and customer favorites, spanning a range of silhouettes, lengths, colors, and design details. From understated elegance to eye-catching statement pieces, the collection is designed to help shoppers find a look suited to their personal style and the occasions ahead.Among the highlights are party-ready dresses featuring sleek silhouettes, elegant necklines, lace accents, and satin finishes, ideal for Halloween events and festive get-togethers. The promotion also includes elegant evening dresses for formal dinners and receptions, with options ranging from flowing gowns to figure-defining and classic formal styles. Shoppers planning for weddings or other milestone events will also find selected bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, and cocktail dresses included in the sale.To help shoppers complete their look, the promotion features a selection of accessories, including shoes, bags, wraps, and shawls. Pairing a dress with the right accessories can add texture, polish, and versatility to an outfit, making it easier to dress for multiple events throughout the season."Our Holiday Party Preview is all about helping our customers feel confident and prepared for the season's celebrations," said Emily, Marketing Director, Missacc. "With up to 70% off on stylish occasionwear and accessories, we're excited to make party planning easier and more affordable for everyone..When selecting a party dress, Missacc recommends considering the occasion's dress code and formality, choosing fabrics and colors that suit the season, and reviewing size charts and fit details ahead of time. The company also offers custom sizing on select styles for shoppers seeking a more tailored fit.Discounts apply to selected items as part of the Holiday Party Preview, and prices, sizes, colors, and availability may vary by product. Shoppers are encouraged to browse the collection early to secure their preferred styles before the promotion ends on October 25.Customers can explore the full Holiday Party Preview collection, including new arrivals, popular occasionwear, and accessories, at .About MissaccMissacc is an online retailer specializing in occasionwear, including evening gowns, cocktail dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and special-event accessories. The company offers a wide range of styles designed to help customers find the right look for celebrations, formal events, and milestone occasions throughout the year.For more information, visit

Missacc Inc.

Missacc

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Missacc Unveils Its Holiday Party Preview with Party-Ready Looks News Provided By coneberry Productions llp October 12, 2026, 11:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Social Media



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