Dennis Poncher's 'Daddy, I'm Pregnant': A Single Father's Journey Traces The Search For Nonjudgmental Parenting Support

"Daddy, I'm Pregnant": A Single Father's Journey by Dennis Poncher

A father's account of bereavement and family crisis connects personal survival with the development of Because I Love You parent and youth support groups.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In "Daddy, I'm Pregnant": A Single Father's Journey, Dennis Poncher recounts how a succession of family crises led him to seek support from other parents and create a place for them to help one another. His firsthand account links the loss of his wife and the difficulties facing his teenage children with the development of Because I Love You, the International Parent and Youth Support Groups known as B.I.L.Y.

The account begins in late September 1981, when Poncher lost his wife of 17 years to juvenile diabetes, alongside his business, automobile, and most of his life savings. On the way to her funeral, his 15-year-old daughter told him she was pregnant. Two weeks later, his 13-year-old son was expelled from school; Poncher subsequently learned of his son's marijuana addiction. He also recounts surviving a suicide attempt and his daughter's eight-year disappearance after running away.

Finding help became an urgent concern. Poncher describes relatives who held him responsible for the family's difficulties and friends whose children seemed free of comparable problems. He also recounts therapists telling him that his children were manipulating them and that further sessions would waste time and money. What he sought instead was a setting where parents could listen and offer suggestions without judging or assigning blame.

That unmet need gives the memoir a focus beyond the events of one household. Poncher describes becoming part of a solution through the creation of B.I.L.Y., through which he has helped thousands of families. The connection between his personal search and his support-group work makes the book relevant to readers interested in how parents can find practical help from others facing difficult circumstances, rather than confronting those circumstances alone.

Alongside his family's survival, the book addresses the development of Poncher's parenting philosophies and the consequences he reports applying successfully. These elements give readers interested in parent-child conflict a personal account of both the crises and his responses. The emphasis remains on what he experienced, the support he needed, and the approaches he developed, rather than on family events alone.

Poncher's central perspective is that pain may be inevitable in raising children, but suffering need not be. For readers drawn to personal accounts of bereavement, single fatherhood, and parenting teenagers, that distinction frames a story of seeking assistance while learning to respond differently. His account places listening, practical suggestions, and participation in a support community at the center of that effort.

Dennis Poncher created the International Parent and Youth Support Groups known as Because I Love You. His book recounts 31 years of media appearances, mental health conventions, and panel discussions, including appearances on Oprah, Good Morning America, Geraldo, Montel, and Dennis Prager.

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Dennis Poncher's 'Daddy, I'm Pregnant': A Single Father's Journey Traces the Search for Nonjudgmental Parenting Support News Provided By BrightKey PR October 12, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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