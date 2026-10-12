Arqaam Capital Launches Arqaam Academy As First Cohort Of Its Analyst Programme Begins In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 25 participants begin the seven-week programme at DIFC today Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Arqaam Capital, the leading specialist emerging and frontier markets investment bank headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announced the launch of Arqaam Academy, its learning and development platform, with the inaugural cohort of its flagship Arqaam Analyst Programme.

The seven-week programme began today, 12 October 2026, with 25 participants of more than 16 nationalities, selected with a strong focus on gender inclusivity. Together, they represent 17 internationally recognised universities and business schools, including the London School of Economics and Political Science, Imperial College London, the University of Oxford, INSEAD and Bocconi University.

Arqaam Academy was established to bridge the gap between academic study and the day-to-day practice of investment banking, with the programme taught by experienced practitioners. Participants earned their place through a competitive selection process that included a written case study, in which they built a valuation and presented an investment recommendation, as well as two rounds of panel interviews.

Heba AlHusseiny, Partner, Human Capital Management at Arqaam Capital, said:“Graduates arrive in finance with strong theory but little exposure to how the work is actually done, and that gap usually takes a year or more on the job to close. The Arqaam Analyst Programme gives our participants that grounding in seven weeks, taught by the people who do this work every day. As a firm built from the region, for the region, we believe investing in young talent is how we help shape the economies of tomorrow. This first cohort marks the start of a permanent platform to develop the next generation of change makers in the region's capital markets, with planning for the next cohort already under way.”

During the first four weeks, Arqaam's senior practitioners across research, investment banking and markets will take participants through integrated three-statement financial modelling and valuation, from discounted cash flow to comparable companies and precedent transactions, before moving on to the fundamentals of mergers, acquisitions and leveraged buyouts. Alongside this core training, the block includes sector research and live investment simulations, as well as an embedded module on AI in finance.

Over the following three weeks, the technical curriculum is led by Geoff Robinson, founder of TheInvestmentAnalyst and a former Managing Director at UBS, where he led the bank's Global Fundamental Analytics franchise and developed the UBS Research Academy. This phase covers advanced valuation and deal structuring, fixed income and MENA debt markets, equity research and report writing, pitchbook construction and case studies drawn from Arqaam transactions. In the final week, participants present company recommendations to Arqaam's senior management.

Classes take place at the DIFC Academy in Gate Village, with regular sessions at Arqaam Capital's offices in Index Tower.

All participants who complete the programme will receive an Arqaam Academy certificate. Top performers will be considered for full-time analyst roles at Arqaam Capital, and further participants for internship opportunities with the firm.

About Arqaam Academy:

Arqaam Academy is the learning and development platform of Arqaam Capital, a regional investment bank headquartered in Dubai's International Financial Centre. Building on the firm's internal learning experience, the Academy brings practical industry knowledge to emerging talent and institutional partners through structured programmes, technical training and professional development.

The Academy connects learning with the realities of financial markets, drawing on the expertise of Arqaam's practitioners to develop technical capability, commercial understanding and professional confidence.

About Arqaam Capital:

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Arqaam Capital is a fully fledged institutional investment bank focused on the emerging and frontier markets of the Middle East and North Africa. With offices across four key markets: the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Lebanon, the firm operates at the intersection of the GCC, the Levant and North Africa, positioned directly across the region's principal capital corridors.

Arqaam Capital serves more than 1,500 institutional clients globally, including sovereign wealth funds, global asset managers, family offices, corporates and pension funds. It operates one of the largest research platforms in the region, with active coverage of more than 230 listed companies across MENA, giving global investors and regional principals one of the most comprehensive views of listed corporate activity in the region.

Arqaam's capabilities span the full institutional spectrum: asset management, equities, fixed income, investment banking, equity and debt capital markets, structured debt, wealth management, electronic trading and corporate finance. The firm connects global capital to the markets others overlook - giving international allocators real access and on-the-ground insight across MENA, and giving the region's issuers a route to global capital executed with institutional discipline.