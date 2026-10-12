Noida Horror: Unmuzzled Dog Mauls Pet Pug To Death, Knocks Owner To Ground CCTV Video Goes Viral

People in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, are scared for their safety after a large breed dog killed a pet pug while the owners were out for a morning walk. The incident, captured on the society's CCTV cameras, began when the dog attacked the pug's owner, causing her to fall to the ground, before turning on the smaller dog and mauling it to death.

The incident took place in Noida's Sector 93 at the Grand Omaxe Society. Based on what we know so far, the attack happened in the morning while people were walking their dogs in the society. The large breed dog struck the pug's owner and knocked her down. It then caught the pug in its jaws and continued attacking it.

People who were there tried to save the pug, but it severely mauled them. The strike killed the pug. The pug's owner said that the dog's owner was walking the dog inside the club without a muzzle on. People in the area are afraid about their safety because they think an attack like this could happen again.

After what happened, people in the community are also worried about the safety of young children in the area.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

प्रतिबंधित नस्ल के कुत्ते ने एक महिला और उनके पालतू कुत्ते पर हमला कर दिया, उनके कुत्ते को मार डाला, यह घटना नोएडा सेक्टर 93 की ग्रैंड ओमेक्स की है

@noida_authority Ashish Dhama (@IAshishDhama) October 11, 2026

Following the incident, the pug's owner phoned the police emergency helpline (Dial 112) and then filed a formal complaint at the police station. The incident was filmed by the society's CCTV cameras. Police action in relation with the complaint is presently pending.