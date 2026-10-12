Maha CM Fadnavis Lauds Maaya Rajeswaran On Title Double In Nigeria

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has lauded Indian junior tennis sensation Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi for clinching both the singles and doubles titles to complete a sensational title double on the professional circuit.

At 17 years and 3 months, Maaya became the youngest Indian to win a W35-level singles title, surpassing Sania Mirza's record of 17 years and 10 months.

The world No. 1038 Indian completed a perfect singles run, winning the title without dropping a set across her four completed matches. Partnering with Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Kotliar, she captured the women's doubles title after a comeback victory over China's Min Liu and Italy's Carlotta Moccia.

"Heartiest congratulations to Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi on scripting history with a sensational double-title triumph at the ITF W35 Lagos tournament in Portugal, becoming the youngest Indian woman to win a W35-level singles title while also clinching the doubles crown at just 17! A remarkable achievement that reflects her talent, determination and rising stature in Indian tennis.

"May this landmark achievement be the beginning of many more victories, bringing pride to the nation. Best wishes for a bright and successful future!" Fadnavis shared on X.

On surpassing Sania, one of India's most accomplished tennis players, Maaya had replied to IANS during a virtual media interaction, "I don't think you can actually surpass her, you know, because she's a legend and she'll always remain a legend," she said.

"So I think it's just that I still do look up to her in a lot of ways because I think she was the idol when I was growing up in the country and she's someone who's made tennis visible in the country after so many years," she added.

Maaya, who has followed Sania's journey through interviews and podcasts, said she had not interacted with the tennis icon extensively but hoped to learn from her experience.

"But I haven't really spoken to her that much. But I wish I could. But otherwise, yeah, I still look up to her, hear all her podcasts, hear all her interviews. And yeah, I think with Sania, she'll remain a legend and she'll forever be my idol," she said.