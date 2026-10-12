Rafael Jodar Matches Novak Djokovic As Strong 2026 Continues With Shanghai R3 Win

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, Oct 12 (IANS) Rafael Jodar marched into the fourth round at the ongoing Shanghai Masters 1000 with a strong win over Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the third round here on Monday.

Jodar recorded his 40th win of the season as he continues to impress many on his debut ATP Tour. This was the 20-year-old's fifth entry into the fourth round at an ATP Masters 1000 event this season, and he has done so in five successive events that he has played, making him the youngest man since Novak Djokovic did so in 2007.

The victory marks a special one for Jodar as he defeated an in-form Lehecka, who came into Shanghai after reaching the Japan Open final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz on the Spaniard's return.

Reflecting on the game, Jodar highlighted that he was proud to hang in. "Hanging in there," Jodar said, on what he was most proud of. "It was very difficult today with the conditions. Jiri played very well from start to finish, serving very well. I had to give my best to win this match today.

Jodar has also turned out to be a contender for the ATP Finals as he is currently 11th in the ATP Live Race to Turin. He turned professional in December 2025 and has a 40-16 record this season. Jodar will face either Arthur Fils or Botic van de Zandschulp in the round of 16 now.

Elsewhere, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime also won their third-round matches. Ruud defeated American rising star Learner Tien in the third round 6-4, 7-6 (3), while Auger-Aliassime also made it to the pre-quarters as he got the better of Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-setter battle 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to storm into the RO16 and will be facing Ruud next.