EU’s Kallas Condemns Latest Houthi Attack on Riyadh’s Airport
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday condemned the latest Houthi attack on Riyadh’s airport as an “appalling act of terror” and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
“The Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport is an appalling act of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Kallas wrote on X.
She offered “deepest” condolences to the families of those killed. Kallas also reaffirmed that the EU foreign ministers would discuss the escalating regional tensions on Monday.
“Enhanced coordination between the EU’s Red Sea naval operation Aspides and the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition is vital,” she added.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured are receiving hospital treatment, and some are in critical condition.
The authority said earlier that operations at the airport were temporarily halted after the attack while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of its facilities. The closure has disrupted flights, and passengers have been advised to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled Saturday service to Riyadh and its return flights, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack followed days of Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities.
“The Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport is an appalling act of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Kallas wrote on X.
She offered “deepest” condolences to the families of those killed. Kallas also reaffirmed that the EU foreign ministers would discuss the escalating regional tensions on Monday.
“Enhanced coordination between the EU’s Red Sea naval operation Aspides and the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition is vital,” she added.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured are receiving hospital treatment, and some are in critical condition.
The authority said earlier that operations at the airport were temporarily halted after the attack while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of its facilities. The closure has disrupted flights, and passengers have been advised to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled Saturday service to Riyadh and its return flights, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack followed days of Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities.
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