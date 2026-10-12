Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme To Hedge The Company's Share-Based Incentive Programmes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 October 2026, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”), as announced in company announcement no. 26.23 on 2 October 2026. Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 2 October 2026 and will end no later than 19 August 2027, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 33 million. The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period 2 October 2026 to 9 October 2026:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 2 October 2026 1,283 10.30 13,214.90 5 October 2026 10,000 10.31 103,114.00 6 October 2026 10,000 10.42 104,167.00 7 October 2026 10,000 10.38 103,800.00 8 October 2026 10,000 10.26 102,600.00 9 October 2026 10,000 10.21 102,120.00 Total this period 51,283 10.32 529,015.90 Accumulated under the programme 51,283 10.32 529,015.90

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,766,306 own shares corresponding to 2.6 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

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BO_2626_SBB PUBLIC_SBB_Bang & Olufsen