Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme To Hedge The Company's Share-Based Incentive Programmes
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|2 October 2026
|1,283
|10.30
|13,214.90
|5 October 2026
|10,000
|10.31
|103,114.00
|6 October 2026
|10,000
|10.42
|104,167.00
|7 October 2026
|10,000
|10.38
|103,800.00
|8 October 2026
|10,000
|10.26
|102,600.00
|9 October 2026
|10,000
|10.21
|102,120.00
|Total this period
|51,283
|10.32
|529,015.90
|Accumulated under the programme
|51,283
|10.32
|529,015.90
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,766,306 own shares corresponding to 2.6 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachments
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BO_2626_SBB
PUBLIC_SBB_Bang & Olufsen
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