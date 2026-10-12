Kaspi.Kz To Announce Third Quarter & 9-Month 2026 Financial Results On 9 November
Third Quarter & 9-Month 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Monday, 9 November, 2026
To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:
Register Now
You will receive your access details via email.
About Kaspi.kz
Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.
Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900 thousand merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users' daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer. In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 93.5% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country's leading e-commerce platforms.
Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.
For further information
David Ferguson, ... +44 7427 751 275
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