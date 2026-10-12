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Kaspi.Kz To Announce Third Quarter & 9-Month 2026 Financial Results On 9 November


Date: 2026-10-12 07:01:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz (KSPI US) will report its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2026, on Monday, 9 November 2026. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8.00am EST to review and discuss the company's results for the period.

Third Quarter & 9-Month 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Monday, 9 November, 2026

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

Register Now

You will receive your access details via email.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.

Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900 thousand merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users' daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer. In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 93.5% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country's leading e-commerce platforms.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson, ... +44 7427 751 275


MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111794381



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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